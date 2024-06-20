Man kills sister-in-law, young niece over family dispute

SUKKUR - A man shot dead his sister-in-law and her young daughter over a running dispute between brothers in Ali Wahan village near old Toll Plaza, Rohri taluka. Sources said the brothers Sher Ali Bakhrani and Faiz Ali Bakhrani had a dispute over some issues due to which Faiz Ali had left the family home and moved into the house of his father-in-law along with his wife and children. On Saturday, Sher Ali suddenly appeared at the door of his brother’s in-laws and shot dead his sister-in-law, Noor Khatoon, and her eight-year-old daughter Zahida, and managed to escape by firing into the air, said police officials at Jhangro police station.

They said that they rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to taluka hospital for post mortem examination. The bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities, they said.