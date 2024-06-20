Marsh vows to improve Australia's fielding in World Cup's Super 8 phase

NEW YORK - Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh addressed concerns regarding his side's lackluster fielding ahead of their crucial clash with Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 2024.

In a high-stakes Group B match against Scotland, Australia, known for their clinical and ruthless approach, uncharacteristically dropped six catches —a record for an ICC Men’s T20 match. These errors allowed Scotland to stay competitive in their quest for a Super Eights berth.

Captain Mitchell Marsh himself was responsible for three of those missed opportunities, all occurring in close proximity to the action where reaction time is minimal. Despite the mishaps, Australia maintained their unbeaten streak and advanced to the next phase of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the Super Eight clash with Bangladesh in Antigua, Marsh emphasized the team's determination to put the poor fielding display behind them. “It was obviously not our best effort in the field,” Marsh admitted to the media. “I think I dropped three of the catches, so I take the brunt of that. But we have a lot of trust in our group. We had an off night in the field, but this group loves to stand up in big moments, and they all start now.”

Australia swept through Group B and is set to face a strong Bangladesh side in their first Super Eight match. Marsh expressed respect for their opponents while highlighting his team’s readiness. “For any team to make the Super Eights in the , they're obviously playing good cricket,” he continued. “We know Bangladesh is a strong team in these conditions, so we’ve got a lot of respect for them. Hopefully, we can bring our A-game,” Marsh added.

Alongside Australia and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super Eights are India and Afghanistan. Only two of these teams will advance to the Knockout phase, making every match critical. Australia's path forward will depend heavily on their ability to rectify their fielding woes and maintain their dominant form. With Marsh at the helm, the team is focused on executing their skills and strategies to perfection as they aim for glory.