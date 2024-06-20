Thursday, June 20, 2024
Medvedev makes early exit in Halle

Agencies
June 20, 2024
Sports

HALLE   -  Last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grasscourt season on Wednesday, going down 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round. Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China’s Zhang twice. The former U.S. Open champion paid a heavy price for double faults in the third set, however, as Zhang, ranked 42nd, came through long rallies in the tiebreak to clinch his first win against a top-five ranked opponent on grass and reach the quarter-finals. “It was a really tough match,” Zhang said. “Last time I lost to him in a third set tiebreak. When we went into a third set tiebreak today, I was thinking, perfect moment for revenge.” Zhang will next face American Christopher Eubanks, who beat defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.

Agencies

