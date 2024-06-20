Mentally ill man kills father, brothers, commits suicide

Mardan - A tragic incident unfolded in Sheikh Maltoon Town late Tuesday night as a mentally ill individual allegedly shot and killed his father and two brothers, while injuring his mother before taking his own life, according to police sources.

Minsifa Bibi, widow of Nasurullah from Khurabanda Drabu Killy, recounted to police that at 2:15 AM, her son Nihad Ali, who suffers from mental illness, began firing while she, her husband, and their other children were asleep in the yard of their home. The gunfire resulted in the deaths of Nasurullah, Faizullah, and Ibadullah on the spot, with Minsifa Bibi sustaining injuries. She further reported that Nihad Ali subsequently turned the firearm on himself.

The deceased bodies were transported to Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy, while the injured woman received medical treatment. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident based on the complaint filed by the widow of the deceased.