Thursday, June 20, 2024
Ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk
6:39 PM | June 20, 2024
National

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the arrangements for distributing Zamzam water among pilgrims who are availing the government scheme. 

The ministry has made all airlines responsible through an agreement to facilitate pilgrims at designated points to collect Zamzam water.

All four airlines including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, and AirSial will carry pilgrims back to Pakistan. 

The pilgrims have been urged to collect holy water from their airports concerned and book it with their luggage. 

The ministry specified that pilgrims travelling with PIA, except those from Quetta and Sukkur, will collect Zamzam water from Jeddah and Medina airports. 

Pilgrims from Quetta and Sukkar travelling with PIA will collect Zamzam from their airports in Pakistan. 

Pilgrims travelling with Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, and AirSial will collect Zamzam water from their airports in Pakistan.

