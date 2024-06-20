More than 1.36m tonnes waste disposed of in two days

LAHORE - The district government departments and waste management companies disposed of 1.36 million ton waste during first two days of Eid-ul-Adha. In accordance with the grand waste management plan, operational report for the first two days released here on Wednesday. The district government and waste management companies conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations for 48 hours, and disposed of 86,000 tons of waste while local governments managed to dispose of 50,000 tons of waste in two days. The Lahore Waste Management Company disposed of 18,500 tons of waste on the second day while collectively, over 50,000 workers remained in the field during both days of Eid. The waste management companies resolved 21,000 complaints and local governments resolved 8,000 while zero waste operation will take place on the third day of Eid, Secretary local government Shakil Ahmad Mian said in a statement, and added that central control room remained active on the third day as well and effective implementation of the grand waste management plan had been ensured.

Meanwhile, Over 1.8 million sacrificial animals arrived at 294 cattle markets across Punjab while all the nine markets of the provincial capital witnessed more than 772,000 animals. According to the Central Dashboard of Local government department, in the nine divisions, 1.2 million small animals and 612,000 large animals were brought to sell while Bahawalpur saw 155,000 and DG Khan 127,000. Similarly, Faisalabad recorded 216,000, Gujranwala 124,000, Multan 146,000, Rawalpindi 94,000, Sahiwal 76,000, and Sargodha over 103,000 animals. Livestock and traders at markets provided with optimal facilities while strict actions was taken against illegal sale points by the district administrations, Shakil Ahmad Mian. secretary local government, informed in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.