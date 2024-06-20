Thursday, June 20, 2024
Murtaza Wahab says he can't instantly undo wrongs of 45 years

Web Desk
6:38 PM | June 20, 2024
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday he could not instantly end the wrongs of the past 45 years. 

Murtaza Wahab told a press conference that China and Hong Kong cuttings were done in the past, which led to a difficult situation for people as rainwter enters houses. 

The mayor said more than 144,000 tons of waste was transferred to landfill sites. He said there were 99 collection points and three landfill sites in seven districts of the city. He said the 99 collection points were being cleared daily. Also, all collection points were disinfected. 

He said the municipal staff worked as heroes in a harsh weather. He said the government increased the amount of development funds at the union council level from Rs500,000 to 1.2 million. 

