Naomi Campbell at the V&A: ‘A Pandora’s box’ of memories

LONDON - When the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) dedicates an entire show to one person, particularly one whose career is still very much ongoing, it’s usually a sign that A-list stardust is incoming. This time it’s the turn of supermodel Naomi Campbell, a woman whose work and life has been in the headlines since she burst on to the fashion scene in the 80s at the tender age of 16. The south Londoner now follows in the footsteps of the likes of David Bowie, Frida Kahlo and Kylie, who have also had solo exhibitions at the prestigious London museum. When speaking to Campbell in 2022, she discussed with me the idea of collating all the big moments of her life and career in one space. She said: “I have kept so many things that are now all in storage because I travel so much. It’s not just clothes, I have kept photos, backstage passes from fashion shows going back 20 years. I can’t wait to show it to my daughter one day.” There was a sense of Campbell wanting to pass on this legacy to her daughter and a reflective pride in the way she spoke about it: “I know I am where I’m supposed to be. I feel so lucky. My daughter has taught me to stop and appreciate things and to have patience and to let things flow.” Fast forward two years and here we are with Naomi: In Fashion, bringing together hundreds of items that will give people an insight into her world.

That includes more than 100 outfits and accessories and some of her earliest cover shoots. By the time we met again earlier this year, Campbell was a mother of two, having welcomed her son in 2023: “They are my complete priority and I love how much joy they bring. Family is everything.” When discussing how she wanted the exhibition to look and feel, she said: “I’ve been working alongside a great team and it’s been amazing re-discovering a lot of these items. Some of them have never been seen. “It’s really intimate putting them out there for everyone to see; my Pandora’s box if you like.” The show doesn’t shy away from the more difficult periods in the model’s life, including her 2007 court case. She pleaded guilty to assault for throwing a mobile phone at her maid and the exhibition will feature the Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore on her final day of community service. Being involved in the curation of the exhibition has been emotional for Campbell; she became tearful when speaking about the memories evoked from losing close friends such as designers Alexander McQueen and Azzedine Alaïa, and mentors like South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela. The show makes clever use of Campbell’s story so far, and the thread of Campbell as a trailblazer is seamlessly interwoven throughout the exhibition.

As the first black woman to be on the cover of Vogue and Time Magazine, as well as the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue; she has always fought for diversity in the fashion industry and continues to do so: “Why do I stay doing what I do? Because my work is not done. I feel that I have to use my voice and platform to keep at them.”