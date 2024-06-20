Naqvi lauds CDA chairman, teams over zero waste operation during Eid days

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and his team for successfully carrying out zero waste operation in the Federal Capital during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

“The entire team deserves congratulations for making Islamabad zero waste by working exceptionally hard through teamwork,” Naqvi said in a statement. The minister said the CDA officers and staff, Islamabad police and Safe City personnel set an example of public service, and successfully completed the Clean Islamabad Mission on during Eid days.

It may be added that the CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the zero waste operation. More than 2500 personnel and over 200 vehicles and machinery remained in the field for disposal of the entrails and offals of sacrificial animals. The CDA for the first time distributed free biodegradable bags to citizens and set up 110 collection points across the city to carry out animals’ waste.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon monitored the zero waste operation through the cameras of Safe City. All the the officers and staff of three departments performed their duties diligently, and it was a pleasure to see the best cleanliness arrangements in Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi said. He also appreciated the citizens for their full cooperation with the CDA teams in keeping Islamabad clean. The CDA chairman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon and Safe City officials and staff deserved kudos, the minister reiterated.