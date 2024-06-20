Thursday, June 20, 2024
Narcotics Control wing recovers drugs, 2 outlaws arrested

June 20, 2024
KARACHI   -    The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control on Wednesday, busted a drug den while recovering 340 grams of heroin and 170 grams of ice. Narcotics Control Wing’s Rapid Response Unit, led by DG Narcotics Usman Ghani Siddiqui conducted a raid in Pareshan Chouk Faqeera Goth area on the den of notorious drug dealer Sarwar alias Saru, said a statement issued here. An encounter took place between Rapid Response Unit and drug peddlers, the accused Sarwar escaped from the scene while two alleged wanted drug dealers Irfan and Asad Ali were apprehended, the statement mentioned that case has been registered as well.

