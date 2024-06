LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif along with Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and other members of Sharif family offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Jati Umrah. After Eid prayer, they prayed for the safety, security and development of Pakistan.

, besides socio-economic progress and prosperity of the countrymen. Special prayers were also offered for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir. The PML-N supremo also exchanged Eid greetings with his relatives and workers.