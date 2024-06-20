Opp leader in NA to initiate debate on Finance Bill 2024-25 today

ISLAMABAD - Since the National Assembly session will resume today, Opposition leader Omar Ayub will initiate debate on finance bill 2024-25. The federal budget was presented around a week ago but due to Eid-ul-Adha, the lawmakers will start debate on budgetary proposals today. The opposition, on the presentation of federal budget, strongly protesting rejected budgetary proposals.

The opposition has planned to strongly opposed the budgetary proposals in their speeches presented by the government. The budget session will continue till the end of this week, as the government planned to pass it by the end of this month. The ruling party (PML-N) is also trying to woo coalition partners as the PPP partially boycotted the important budget presentation session. The ruling party without the support of coalition partners can not pass the budget with its existing numerical strength. The ruling party has started efforts placate all allies to pass the budget.