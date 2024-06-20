Over 1 lac tonnes of offal, waste disposed of during three days of Eid

KARACHI - Civic agencies and the administration collected and disposed off over 100,000 metric tons of offal and other waste of sacrificial animals during 3 days of Eid-ul-Azha while cleaning operation will continue on the 4th day of the Eid. All Deputy Commissioners have submitted their three-day performance report to the Commissioner on Wednesday. They have briefed the commissioner about the progress of collection and disposal work of offal of sacrificial animals along with other waste in their respective districts, said a statement issued here. Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Municipal Corporation, Towns administration and Cantonment Boards and Deputy Commissioners in close coordination carried out operation of collecting and disposing off offal, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has been briefed. Control rooms had been set up in the offices of the DC’s to review the arrangements and performance, the commissioner was informed. The commissioner, in a meeting on the second day of the Eid, had directed to take effective action against scavengers who are responsible for tearing offal for tripe and littering and spreading garbage in violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C imposed in the city by the Commissioner Karachi. Deputy Commissioners, in the meeting informed that steps were taken to strictly enforce Section 144 and Police also arrested some violators. The Commissioner sought from all Deputy Commissioners to submit a report on the action taken against violation of the ban. The Solid Waste Management Board informed that 80 percent of the complaints about lifting of offal from neighborhoods have been resolved while 20 percent were still being worked on.