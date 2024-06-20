Passport Debacle

Pakistan’s passport issuance and delivery system, once efficiently providing a crucial service to millions of Pakistanis, has now fallen into a state of egregious disorder. Passports that once took 21 days to be issued are now taking several months, causing extreme hardship for countless citizens. From missing medical treatments and economic opportunities to being unable to attend educational institutions on time, the knock-on effects are varied and complex.

What has caused this state of delay, and why is it not being resolved?

What began as a delay in sourcing lamination paper from approved parties has now entrenched itself into the bureaucracy. This delay has opened countless avenues for corruption at all levels of the process, with some parties paying multiple times the official fee to get their passports in time to keep their engagements.

Furthermore, due to the indefinite delay in obtaining a “normal fee” passport, most applicants are opting for the most urgent tier of passport delivery at a higher cost, which has now become the de facto “normal fee.” Here, inaction benefits the bureaucracy, as they effectively rake in copious amounts from processing fees compared to the normal process that was previously operational.

The fact that this has gone unnoticed at the highest levels of government is surprising, given the Prime Minister’s lack of tolerance for such administrative debacles. This situation can be easily solved with the right executive actions but seems to be stuck in stagnation. As the government looks to fix the economy and institutions like the Federal Board of Revenue, it must not let functional departments fall backward due to ineptitude and individual greed.

Securing a passport within a reasonable time and fee is a right of every Pakistani citizen and needs to be protected at all levels.