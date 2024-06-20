PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium to review upgradation work

NEW YORK - Preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are in full swing with the ongoing upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Despite public holiday due to Eid ul Adha, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the progress of the work. The PCB chairman inspected the ongoing work and assigned the workers to complete the demolition work by June 30.He also directed the officials to increase the number of machinery and labourers on the site after the Eid holidays. He also emphasised the need to speed up the work and utilise additional resources to ensure the timely completion of the project.

stated that the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, along with National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Stadium, will be completed well before the ICC event, due to take place in Pakistan next year.During the visit, officials from the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) briefed the PCB chairman while PCB’s GM Infrastructure was also present on the occasion. Earlier this month, the PCB sent the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy to the ICC for final approval where it was stated that the tournament will be held in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9.Seven matches, including the final, will be held in Lahore. Karachi’s National Stadium will host the opening match and a semi-final.

There will be a total of three matches in Karachi. Rawalpindi will host five matches, including a semi-final.There will be a total of 15 matches in the tournament with India set to play all of their matches in Lahore. This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.