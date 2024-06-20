People suffer as animals offals block sewerage system

PESHAWAR - Despite the completion of three days of Eidul Azha, the disposal of offal and solid waste from sacrificial animals remains incomplete in rural areas of Peshawar, causing a foul odor and adversely affecting residents’ lives.

The disposal of offal, dumped in water channels, has led to blocked drainage systems in peripheral areas of Peshawar, resulting in stagnant sewage water in streets and posing health risks to the public.

Residents of Chamkani, Tarnab, Pando, Afridi Ghari, and other areas have demanded urgent action from WSSP to extend their operations to rural areas and prioritize the cleaning process.

“Noorul Amin from Chamkani highlighted the issue, stating that offal’s blocking sewerage channels have severely impacted the living conditions, causing discomfort and health hazards,” said Bilal Khan, a real estate agency employee.

He emphasized the deteriorating sanitation conditions due to rapid urbanization and inadequate services, affecting areas like Gunj, Kohati, Sikandar Town, and more.

Dr. Malik Riaz Khan, senior medical officer at Govt Hospital Pabbi Nowshera, warned about waterborne diseases due to poor sanitation and contaminated water, exacerbated by urbanization.

Experts stressed the need for immediate offal clearance and strategies to manage urbanization challenges effectively, particularly in cities like Peshawar.

Officials from the Local Government Department informed APP that WSSP is nearing completion of offal clearance operations and expects to finish by midnight.

The KP Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), funded by the Asian Development Bank and Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank, aims to modernize municipal services in Peshawar and other divisional headquarters, benefiting over 3.5 million people.

The project includes establishing an integrated waste management system and improving access to clean water and sanitation services, addressing urbanization-related issues comprehensively.