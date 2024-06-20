PM conveys Eid greetings to UAE president, Kuwaiti PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed warm greetings to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The two leaders extended best wishes and prayers for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE and Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation to President Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the Emirates through thick and thin. Emphasizing the significance of frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated to the UAE president an invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience. In response, Sheikh Mohamed graciously conveyed his acceptance of the invitation and agreed to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an early date. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact to advance their shared desire to take the brotherly and close ties between the two countries to even greater heights. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, and export of skilled labour. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to working closely together for the advancement of shared goals and objectives. The prime minister extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait in a cordial telephone conversation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. In response, the prime minister of Kuwait reciprocated the warm sentiments and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

While referring to the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait, the prime minister thanked the Government of Kuwait for hosting a large Pakistani community who were gainfully employed and contributing to the economic development of both countries.