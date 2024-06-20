PML-N, PPP in contentious relationship: Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

Pakitan Muslim League (N) central leader issued a strong warning in response to the PPP's threat to leave the government.

In his statement, Ranjha accused the PPP of blackmailing and said that if power is lost, both parties will be in Adiala Jail. He blamed the PPP for making instigating statements to secure their future in politics. Ranjha likened the relationship between the Muslim League-N and the PPP to that of a contentious relationship.

Earlier, in a press conference in Lahore, PPP leader Hasan Murtaza claimed that the Muslim League (N) owes its power to the PPP.

Murtaza highlighted that the PPP's 45 members are crucial to the survival of the Muslim League (N), suggesting that without the PPP, the entire Muslim League (N) would be in jail. Murtaza insisted PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi stop inciting division and chaos in politics.