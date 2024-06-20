Thursday, June 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N, PPP in contentious relationship: Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

PML-N, PPP in contentious relationship: Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha
Web Desk
8:11 PM | June 20, 2024
National

Pakitan Muslim League (N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha issued a strong warning in response to the PPP's threat to leave the government.

In his statement, Ranjha accused the PPP of blackmailing and said that if power is lost, both parties will be in Adiala Jail. He blamed the PPP for making instigating statements to secure their future in politics. Ranjha likened the relationship between the Muslim League-N and the PPP to that of a contentious relationship.

Earlier, in a press conference in Lahore, PPP leader Hasan Murtaza claimed that the Muslim League (N) owes its power to the PPP.

Murtaza highlighted that the PPP's 45 members are crucial to the survival of the Muslim League (N), suggesting that without the PPP, the entire Muslim League (N) would be in jail. Murtaza insisted PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi stop inciting division and chaos in politics. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024