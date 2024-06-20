PNS Babar visits port of Jeddah

ISLAMABAD - The first MILGEM class warship of Pakistan Navy PNS Babar visited the port of Jeddah. According to the ISPR, upon its arrival in Jeddah, the ship of the Pakistan Navy was warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Pakistani diplomatic officials. Commanding Officer of PNS Babar held a meeting with Deputy Western Fleet Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including maritime cooperation between the two countries were discussed. At the end of the visit, PNS Babar participated in a naval exercise with Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship HMS Al Riyadh. The aim of the exercise is to promote mutual cooperation and strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.