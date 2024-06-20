Police continues raids on drug dealers

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s crackdown continues across the province as police teams have intensified raids across the province, including Lahore. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in one day, 201 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts across the province, including Lahore. 56 cases were registered against those involved in this heinous trade, and 59 suspects were arrested. Police teams recovered 24 kilograms of charas, 720 grams of ice (methamphetamine), and 990 liters of liquor from the accused’s possession. Punjab Police spokesperson said that since February 26, during ongoing anti-narcotics operations, police teams have conducted 31,523 raids across the province. A total of 15,368 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested, with 14,729 cases registered against them. From the suspects’ possession, police recovered over 8,876 kilograms of charas, 44 kilograms of ice, 155 kilograms of heroin, 267 kilograms of opium, and 1,666,140 liters of liquor. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed to intensify actions against those involved in online drug sales.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise intelligence-based operations to eradicate the drugs. IG Punjab directed that smugglers, dealers, and suppliers involved in the drug supply chain be brought to justice, particularly focusing on intelligence-based targeted operations around educational institutions and hostels.