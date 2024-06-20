Thursday, June 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to celebrate BB’s birthday today

PPP to celebrate BB’s birthday today
Staff Reporter
June 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -    Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will celebrate the birthday of former premier  Benazir Bhutto in provincial and district headquarters, today (June 20). PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari said  that functions for the birthday of Benazir Bhutto, will be held in provincial offices and district headquarters, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “Party workers will cut birthday cakes for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at all district headquarters. During the celebrations, tributes will be paid to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s national, constitutional, and public services,” he added. Bukhari said the current democratic discourse and system in the country are the result of Benazir Bhutto’s historic struggle. “Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, patience, and dialogue in politics instead of imposing ideas by force,” he said. Bukhari mentioned that the PPP, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “adheres to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy that “democracy is the best revenge.”

Ahsan Iqbal slams smear drive aimed at denting Pak-China ties

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024