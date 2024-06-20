PPP to celebrate BB’s birthday today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will celebrate the birthday of former premier Benazir Bhutto in provincial and district headquarters, today (June 20). PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that functions for the birthday of Benazir Bhutto, will be held in provincial offices and district headquarters, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “Party workers will cut birthday cakes for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at all district headquarters. During the celebrations, tributes will be paid to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s national, constitutional, and public services,” he added. Bukhari said the current democratic discourse and system in the country are the result of Benazir Bhutto’s historic struggle. “Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, patience, and dialogue in politics instead of imposing ideas by force,” he said. Bukhari mentioned that the PPP, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “adheres to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy that “democracy is the best revenge.”