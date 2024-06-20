Thursday, June 20, 2024
President offers Fateha at parents’ graves

Agencies
June 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -   President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited his ancestral graveyard at Baloo Ja Quba in Nawabshah. President Asif Ali Zardari visited the graves of his parents, showered flowers and offered Fatiha. The president offered Fatiha at the graves of his mother Begum Bilqis Sultana and late father Hakim Ali Zardari. The president also placed flowers on the graves of other loved ones and relatives in Baloo Ja Quba Cemetery and prayed for the recompense of the deceased. Faryal Talpur, the sister of the president, also accompanied him.

Agencies

