Residents of twin cities celebrate Eidul Azha with religious zeal and fervour

Rawalpindi/islamabad - The residents of twin cities celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Monday and Tuesday with great religious zeal, fervour and festivity by sacrificing goats, cows, sheep and camels in memory of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) sacrifice. Light showers in some areas on the second day of Eid put a break to the massive heatwave while turning the weather pleasant. Shortage of sacrificial animals in markets irked the people forcing them to return homes with empty hands. Hundreds of Eid congregations were held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad while people also offered Eid prayer at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and other open areas amid tight security.

Eid congregations were held at Liaquat Bagh, Eid Gah Sharif, Islamia Seminary at F-Block, Gorodon College Ground, Viqar-un-Nisa Ground, Daral Aloom Hanfia Usmania Ganjmandi, Jamia Mosque Bahar-e-Madina, Rawal Road, Jamia Masjid Abu-al-Qasim Jan Colony Tench, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground Tipu Road, Jamia Masjid Khatim-ul-Nabiyan Neelam Colony, Jamia Masjid Westridge, Jamia Masjid Bilali Arya Mohala, Jamia Masjid Akbari Mohan Pura, Jamia Masjid Zia Hanfia Gulzar-e-Qaid, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer, Liaquat Bagh, Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Janat Kuri Road, Markazi Eid Gah Gawalmandi, 22 Number Chungi, Jamia Masjid Morgah, Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Dhama Seydan, Jamia Masjid Gulshan-e-Abad, Rukhshanda Masjid Adyaal Road, Jamia Masjid Rajgan Dhamial Road, Faisal Mosque, F-9 Park and so many other localities. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian held Kashmir. On the occasion, tight security arrangements have been made by Rawalpindi and Islamabad police under the surveillance of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. More than 6000 well-equipped policemen besides Elite Force commandoes and lady police have been deputed outside the bazaars, shopping centers and sensitive public and private buildings in twin cities. Strict security measures had also been adopted outside the Eid congregation, while police kept patrolling. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city.

City Traffic Police, following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, also facilitated the citizens by smoothing traffic flow. Also Islamabad Capital Police’s Traffic Division, under command of SSP/ CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk placed a comprehensive traffic plan in capital city to control traffic rush. In Murree, the wardens also controlled traffic mess successfully. Islamabad police also assisted with the CTP in regulating traffic rush. Soon after offering Eid prayers, people greeted each other “Eid Mubarak”, slaughtered sacrificial animals like goat, sheep, lamb, bull, calf and camel, distributed the meat and mutton among their relatives, friends and poor people and visited graveyards laying floral wreaths and offering Fateha on the graves of their beloved ones. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa offered Eid Prayer at Police Line Number 1 and greeted cops.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema and Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak also offered Eid prayer in the city and later paid visits to several areas to monitor cleanliness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC). After offering the Eid prayer, RPO and CPO greeted “Eid Mubarak” to their subordinates. Likewise, IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi along with senior police officers and officials offered Eid-ul-Adha prayer at the Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad. According to police spokesman, the IGP and police officials also prayed for the safety of the country and Muslim Ummah, as well as for the elevation of martyrs. DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir, DIG Security, DG Safe City Malik Jameel Zafar, DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza, CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz, SSP CTD, SSP Logistics, SSP Safe City, senior police officers and a large number of police personnel were also present on the occasion. After offering prayer, the IG met officers and officials and congratulated them on the eve of Eid. A big meal was organized at Police Lines Headquarters, where the IG had lunch with other senior police officers and officials. IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that all the divisions of the Islamabad capital police deserve tribute for playing their role in ensuring best security arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha.

The officials spent the Eid celebrations away from their families while performing their duties, and we should be proud of them. The most joyful thing for us is that we have been able to protect our country and its people. Because of us, the people are able to celebrate a peaceful Eid, he added. He further said that the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and sovereignty of our country are the proud assets of the Islamabad capital police. While, on the occasion of Eid, a large meal was organized in all the divisions of Islamabad capital police for the officers and jawans in compliance with the orders of IGP Islamabad, in which senior police officers also participated in order to boost the morale of subordinates. Later in the evening, people planned a number of programs. Some arranged BBQ parties at their homes while a number of families thronged towards public parks (Ayub Park, Zia Park, Jinnah Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Lake View) and other resorts like Murree, Pir Sohawa, Daman-e-Koh, F-9 Park and Rawal Lake along with children and made tikkas and kebabs. The children enjoyed swings and delicious food such as chana chat, gol gappay, burger, finger chips, pakoras, samosas and many other sweets. All shops and business establishments, banks and government offices remained closed due to the public holiday.

The business of iron made hearth and rods got momentum as huge rush could be witnessed on shops. The price of coal also surged. Traffic remained off the road whereas taxis minted money from the passengers as per their own will. Contrary to last year, the government has taken strict action against shopkeepers. The prices of onion, potato, tomato, green chilli and mint remained low. However, the milkmen sold yogurt and milk on very high prices with no action on part of district government. Also, owners of petrol pumps have stopped supply of fuel to citizens ahead of rise in prices of POL by the government. As the government announced four public holidays, tens of thousands of citizens moved towards the hill resort Murree. Because of heavy deployment of traffic wardens, the traffic situation remained under control on Murree, said a spokesman to CTO Umair Satti. He said traffic police have placed special pickets with squads to thwart one wheeling. He said the traffic situation in Murree remained under control due to applying special traffic plan prepared by CTO Taimoor Khan. “A large vehicles entered in Murree during Eid holidays and traffic police managed the mess despite having less space for parking,” he said. He said CTO himself went Murree and patrolled on croads and checked duty points of wardens. CTO said Traffic Police assisted so far many tourists in Murree. He said a huge numbers of tourists are expected to visit Murree on weekend for which all the arrangements have been finalised.