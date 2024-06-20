Thursday, June 20, 2024
Army chief celebrates Eid with troops at LoC. Says India masking its aggression against Kashmiris with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan

Resolute response to come if Pak territorial sovereignty breached: COAS
Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation.

The army chief expressed these remarks while addressing the troops during his visit to the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the troops, according to the ISPR.

Gen Asim Munir commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland. He remarked, “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens.”

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions. He condemned India’s ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris, noting that post-election, India has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan.

“Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India. Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” the COAS concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. On this festive occasion, the COAS payed respects to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan. Upon arrival at the Line of Control, the COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, according to the ISPR.

