Retired Brigadier gunned Down

GUJAR KHAN - An unidentified group of attackers targeted a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army near Lillah interchange in Pind Dadan Khan on Monday. The incident occurred while he was traveling with his family to visit his married daughter in Chakwal. Tragically, the retired officer died at the spot while his daughter and wife also sustained serious injuries in the attack. Based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Muhammad Ayub, the brother of the deceased, who is principal of the commerce college in Pind Dadan Khan, said that his elder brother Brig (retd) Amir Hamza was travelling to Chakwal along with his wife and daughter to visit his other daughter. Ayub recounted that he and his cousin were also on a motorcycle, following behind his brother’s car at some distance. He mentioned that four individuals on two bikes approached the car from the left side, attempting to halt the vehicle. According to reports, the attackers positioned behind the riders and opened firing with 44-bore rifles. Brig (r) Amir Hamza sustained severe injuries to his head, shoulders, and chest, while his daughter Muskan suffered wounds to her arms and leg. His wife also sustained injuries to both arms. According to the complainant, his brother tragically passed away at the spot. According to his account, the assailants swiftly departed the area once they had verified the demise of their target.

As per sources from Rescue 1122, the body of the retired brigadier was taken to THQ Pind Dadan Khan for postmortem, while the injured victims were transferred to CMH Rawalpindi after receiving first aid at the Trauma Center in Kallar Kahar.

Upon contacting the Jhelum police district on Wednesday, it was confirmed that no arrests had been made at that time despite passing of two days in the attack.