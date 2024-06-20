RMWC and RCB complete Eid cleanliness operation

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) successfully completed the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation and disposed of more than 9000 tons of sacrificial animal waste from Rawalpindi, Murree and 4 Tehsils of Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan ??and Kahota in three days, informed a spokesman on Wednesday. All the more than 500 complaints received were resolved, 3832 workers, 485 vehicles participated in the cleaning operation, 61 transfer stations for the transfer of garbage from the city, provision of biodegradable waste bags to citizens, committee square for registering complaints, he said adding that 8 awareness camps were set up in commercial market, sixth road and tehsils, more than 2,50,000 biodegradable waste bags were distributed among the citizens to put waste, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema organized this Eid cleaning operation.

He along with MNAs and MPs of the city, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO WMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited the streets, roads, transfer stations, Eid awareness camps of the city on the three days of Eid. And also made continuous visits to the central control room of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Chairman Saqib Rafiq heard the complaints of the citizens on the helpline, control numbers himself, after solving them, he also called them to get feedback from the citizens, control room 24/7 remained active, complaints were registered on helpline number 1139, control room numbers and mobile app Clean Rawalpindi, transfer stations were monitored by cameras from the control room, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema in the light of the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi. Chairman and CEO of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company visited the city on the three days of Eid and reviewed the cleanliness. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed satisfaction with the sanitation situation across the city and appreciated Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid Safdar and all the staff. They appreciated the work of sanitary workers.

All the staff were working in different shifts for 24 hours for monitoring the operation, receiving complaints and quick resolution, registration of complaints through the mobile app of Rawalpindi Waste Management, citizens are informed every moment of the cleaning operation. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also appreciated the initiative of registering complaints and providing details of cleaning operation on the mobile app. At the end of the cleaning operation, lime was used in large quantities throughout the city, while altars and containers were washed with phenol and rose water to remove the smell. On the third day of Eid al-Adha, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO Anasajid Safdar along with Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal visited different areas of the city and met with the workers participating in the Eid cleanup operation. While appreciating their work, he said that with your tireless work and dedication, we have achieved a difficult goal. We pay tribute to your efforts in cleaning the city. Allah will solve all your problems. Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also dumped 5200 tons remains of sacrificial animals during three days of Eid in connection with cleanliness campaign, according to a spokesman. He said that the teams of RCB also sprayed in all the areas where dumping points were made in order to eliminate germs and other insects.

He said that the RCB received as many as 205 complaints in control room during Eid holidays. He said that Additional CEO Umair Mehboob also visited the controlroom and inspected the working of officials of cantonment board. “As many as 700 sanitary workers took part in cleanliness campaign by using 110 heavy vehicles acorss the garrison city,” he said. CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi appreciated the performance of sanitary teams for completing cleanliness operation successfully.