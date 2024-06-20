Thursday, June 20, 2024
Sheikh Rashid sees slim chances of Imran Khan's release

Sheikh Rashid sees slim chances of Imran Khan's release
Web Desk
6:47 PM | June 20, 2024
Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that there are no chances of the release of PTI founder Imran Khan in near future. 

Talking to a private TV channel here on Wednesday, he said that the election tribunals case is very important. There will be changes; “as I have said, something will happen till Aug 30.” 

He said the entire vote bank belongs to the PTI founder. But the environment is not conducive for Imran Khan’s release soon, he added.

Rashid said that he sacrificed two camels, greeted people on Eid and had meal at the National Press Club.

