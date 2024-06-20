Sindh govt announces interest-free loans for solar system installation

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced an initiative to provide interest-free loans to the middle class for installing solar systems.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah shared this news while addressing the media at his residence, where he also extended Eid greetings to the nation and urged people to remember the martyrs.

During his address, the minister acknowledged the various issues faced by the region and highlighted the government’s efforts to alleviate these problems through the budget. He emphasized that ongoing schemes have been prioritized, and the promises made to the public will be fulfilled. He also announced measures to ensure the supply of clean water across Sindh. He pointed out that over 200,000 houses in the province still lack electricity.

To address this, the government plans to provide electricity to 500,000 people annually. Initially, very poor households will receive solar systems capable of powering a fan and three bulbs.

For those who wish to install solar systems independently, the government is introducing an interest-free loan scheme. The interest on these loans will be covered by the Sindh government. Additionally, Shah revealed plans to construct two grid stations in every district of Sindh to further improve the region’s energy infrastructure.