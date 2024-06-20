Sizzling heat during Eid days drives youth to swimming pools, tubewells

MULTAN - Multan, known for its sizzling summer temperatures, is experiencing an intense heatwave that has significantly affected outdoor Eid ul Azha celebrations this year. The usually bustling urban parks were almost observed empty and presenting a deserted look as families opted to stay indoors to avoid the blistering heat.

The heatwave has severely restricted public movement and it compelled residents to seek refuge within their homes. However, the sweltering conditions have driven many youngsters from urban areas to venture into the countryside in search of respite. Rural areas, with their tubewells and swimming pools, have become popular destinations for those looking to beat the heat.

“This surge in demand has led to a remarkable increase in the charges at these rural swimming pools. Pool owners are now charging double the usual rates, taking advantage of the influx of urban visitors,” said Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Aamir and Ibrar while talking to APP. “Despite the high costs, many youngsters are willing to pay the premium for a chance to cool off and enjoy some relief from the oppressive temperatures, they remarked. The swimming pool owners are charging an average Rs 500/person,” they added.

Medical experts also urged people to be cautious of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration. “The ongoing heatwave has highlighted the need for better recreational facilities within urban areas to help residents cope with extreme weather conditions. Until then, the rural swimming pools will likely continue to see high demand as urbanites seek refuge from Multan’s relentless heat,” they maintained.