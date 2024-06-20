Thalassemia claims lives of three kids in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN - Three children faced with thalassemia complications lost their lives during Eid days. The deceased have been identified as Shehnaz Bibi, a resident of Azmatpur village in Tehsil Alipur, and twin sisters Bushra and Saba, daughters of Allah Wasaya, from Nalka Adda village, also in Tehsil Alipur. About the disease, Dr Fakhar stated, thalassemia, a severe blood disorder, has long been a significant health concern in the region. This hereditary disease results in the body making of an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin, leading to anemia and other severe health issues. Without proper and timely treatment, thalassemia can be fatal. The loss of these young lives underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and better healthcare facilities to manage and treat thalassemia, said local people.