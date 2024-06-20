Thursday, June 20, 2024
Three drug dealers held, arms recovered

June 20, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -    The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements and arrested three accused drug dealers, recovering illegal arms and 710 grams of drugs from them in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, operations against anti-social elements have been intensified following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.

In one operation, a team from Saddar Police Station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak and SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested Abuzar, son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Budh. They recovered a Kalashnikov with 20 cartridges and 365 grams of ice from his possession.

In another operation, Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan from Dinpur, was arrested with 85 grams of hashish, while Sohail, son of Hidayat Ullah from Diyal Road, was arrested with 260 grams of heroin.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested individuals and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

