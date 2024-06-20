Tractor sales surge reflects increasing farm mechanisation

ISLAMABAD - Tractor sales have surged significantly in the first half of the current fiscal year (1HFY24) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, highlighting the ongoing trend of agricultural modernisation and increased investments in technology by farmers, according to WealthPK.

“The increase in sales of farm tractors suggests a transition to modern farming methods, leading to enhanced productivity and effectiveness in Pakistan’s agricultural industry,” said M Tariq, a senior scientific officer at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC). In a remarkable display of agricultural evolution, tractor sales in Pakistan experienced a staggering 103.3% increase during 1HFY24. This unprecedented growth underscores the rapid adoption of mechanisation by Pakistani farmers, marking a significant step towards modernisation in the country’s agriculture sector.

“The increase in tractors being purchased indicates several significant factors driving the expansion of the agricultural sector. The primary force behind this trend is the government’s proactive support for the farming industry. Encouraging investment in mechanised agriculture through initiatives like subsidising agricultural equipment and offering incentives for adopting modern farming practices has resulted in a heightened demand for tractors,” noted Tariq.

He said that the surge in tractor sales highlighted a strategic shift among farmers, who are increasingly recognising the benefits of modern machinery in enhancing agricultural productivity. “The move towards mechanisation is not just about replacing traditional methods; it is about embracing advanced technology to streamline operations, improve crop yields, and ultimately boost economic outcomes.” The NARC scientist said it is a positive news for agricultural output that farmers are investing in new tractors and related equipment, driven by the need to overcome the challenges posed by a rapidly changing agricultural outlook. “These investments are a testament to their readiness to adapt to modern farming practices, ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving market.”

“However, it’s crucial to ensure that small-scale farmers, who form the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture, have access to these technologies and receive adequate support to adopt mechanised farming sustainably. Government policies should focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of mechanisation reach all segments of the farming community,” the NARC scientist underscored.