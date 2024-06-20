Traffic police set up tourist assistance camps

Abbottabad - In a proactive move to support tourists, Abbottabad Traffic Police established ‘Tourist Assistance Camps’ at the Dhamtor Bypass and Changla Gali on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

These camps, operational on the third day of Eid, provided essential services including route guidance and facilities for tourists arriving from different cities. The initiative, spearheaded by DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan and supervised by DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan along with SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, aims to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for visitors.

Tourists visiting these camps received detailed information about routes and were offered cold beverages to combat the prevailing heat, enhancing their overall travel experience.

This initiative underscores the Abbottabad Traffic Police’s dedication to improving the tourism experience in the region, reflecting their commitment to service excellence.