Two children die, seven injured in laptop explosion

FAISALABAD - Two children died while seven people received burns due to a laptop burst incident in Batala Colony police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that children were using laptop in a house on Satiana Road, Mohallah Sharif Pura, when it heated up and caused the fire.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to nine people, including Farhat,45, wife of Aslam, her son Makki Raza, 24, grandson Rehan Raza, 8, granddaughter Eman Fatima, 4, Nargas, 32, wife of Muhammad Ahmad, her sons Muhammad Talha, 9, Muhammad Ibrahim, 3, daughter Dua Fatima, 6, and Rashida, 40, wife of Ali Raza. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts in addition to shifting the injured to the Allied Hospital where Talha and his sister Dua Fatima were pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer Kamran Adil to submit a report of the incident. A special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation who started collecting forensic evidence, he added.

Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has constituted a committee to probe into the death of two children and injuring of seven people due to a laptop burst incident.

He expressed grief over the tragedy and said the best treatment facilities would be provided to the injured.

He said that a committee had been constituted who would visit the site and fix responsibilities. An assistant commissioner headquarters, Civil Defense officer and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 would work as members of the committee which would submit its report at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner also directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue to visit the house and condole with the deceased family and their relatives. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Eraj Haidar visited the burn unit Allied Hospital-I and inquired about the health of the fire victims.