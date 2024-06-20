Thursday, June 20, 2024
Two women allegedly shot dead

Agencies
June 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN    -   Two old women were allegedly shot dead by their nephew following an old dispute at Qadirpur Rawan, a suburban area of Multan. According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about bullet injury cases at Qadirpur Rawan. When Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site, it found two women dead. The deceased women are identified as Hafeezan Mai wife of Nazar Hussain and Nazeera Mai wife of Haq Nawaz. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Nishtar hospital.  However, Qadirpur Rawan police is investigating into the incident.

