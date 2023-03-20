QUETTA - A project launched to supply an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran to meet the current and future electricity needs of Gwadar has been completed, the CM Secretariat said. A handout issued here on Sunday said that the current electricity requirement of Gwadar is 130 megawatt which could not be met with the existing resources. An agreement, in this connection, was signed with Iran for the supply of 100 megawatts of additional electricity.
Staff Reporter
March 20, 2023
