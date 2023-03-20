Share:

QUETTA - A project launched to supply an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran to meet the current and future electricity needs of Gwadar has been complet­ed, the CM Secretariat said. A hand­out issued here on Sunday said that the current electricity requirement of Gwadar is 130 megawatt which could not be met with the existing resourc­es. An agreement, in this connection, was signed with Iran for the supply of 100 megawatts of additional elec­tricity.