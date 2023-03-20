Share:

ATTOCK - For the five provincial assembly seats in Attock district, 106 candidates have filed their nomination papers and no female is among them.

The five provincial assembly constituencies are PP1, PP2, PP3, PP4 and PP5. District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab while giving details told this scribe that 13 candidates have filed nomination papers for PP1 Attock, 23 candidates for PP2 Attock, 23 candidates for PP3 Attock, 21 candidates for PP4 Attock and 26 candidates for PP5 Attock. DEC while replying to a question said that scrutiny of the nomination papers is being done and final list will be displayed on the given date.

While replying another question, he said that among the total 106 candidates there is no female candidate. The DEC said that training of the staff deputed for election duty will be started soon.