MUZAFFARGARH - As many as 18,577 flour bags were distributed among the deserving citizens on the first day of the initia­tive by the federal and Pun­jab government, in Muzaf­fargarh here Sunday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Za­heer Abbas Sherazi and As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Shehzad Dogar visited different trucking points and shops, specially introduced for the provision of flour, as part of assistance towards the deserving people. Talking to the local people on this oc­casion, the DC remarked that it was a gigantic programme, which was heading forward in a transparent manner.