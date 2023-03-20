Share:

The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition ended just as spectacularly as it began. With Lahore Qalandars making history by lifting the trophy two times in a row—crowned champions in 2022 and 2023—it is clear that the tournament is a huge success for both Pakistan and the sport.

With incidents of terror increasing in the past year, there were questions on whether this latest edition of PSL could be held with the same level of security as before, and it is welcome to see the state deliver without a hitch.

For the teams themselves, it is clear that the standard of cricket being played is at par with the very best international leagues. For Lahore Qalandars to defend a title they could never get close to in the initial years, it is clear that the level of performance for all competitors has increased dramatically in the last eight years. Both teams in the final would have made history with a captain of one team lifting the trophy on two occasions, and ultimately, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars managed to give him this honour over Muhammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans.

The PSL is an outlier, both in terms of the quality of the tournament and its international appeal in the cricketing world. But what it shows us is that the right sort of funding and structure can go a long way in promoting talent in a sport and Pakistan’s own image as well. The right sort of investment in other sports, or indeed in female formats would help take these sports and formats to new heights. Now that the PSL is a success, it is hoped we can one day see top homegrown Pakistani talent shine in other spheres as well.