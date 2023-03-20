BAHAWALPUR - Abbasnagar police arrested a narcotics smugglers and recovered three kilogrammes hashish from his possession. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that Abbasnagar police received information that huge cache of hashish was being smuggled. “Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Abbasnagar conducted raid at a den, arrested a smuggler and recovered three kilograms hashish from his possession,” he said. Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway. Meanwhile, Yazman police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,200 grams hashish from his possession. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that following police intelligence information, a team of PS Yazman conducted search of a suspected drug peddler. “During search, the police recovered 1,200 grams hashish from the possession of the suspect,” he added. Yazman police have lodged a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.
Staff Reporter
March 20, 2023
