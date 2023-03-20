Share:

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has removed Asim Shaukat, the commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department.

The government has also taken a decision to set up check posts on the routes connecting Azad Kashmir with Pakistan to prevent tax evasion.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Inland Revenue Department of Azad Kashmir have agreed to end the evasion of federal excise duty and sales tax on cigarettes.

After the removal of Shaukat, the impression that action will not be taken against strong people has also been weakened.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has appointed Asim Shaukat as OSD. The FBR, in a meeting with the CBR, has set up check posts on the routes entering Pakistan from Mirpur, Bhimber and Muzaffarabad in the Area of Pakistan.

Officers and small staff are also being called from the FBR so that the two FBR and CBR together can eliminate the evasion of federal excise duty and sales tax on cigarettes.