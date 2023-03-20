Share:

LAHORE - Visibly angry Paki­stan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Im­ran Khan Sunday vowed revenge on ‘perpetrators who invaded’ his Zaman Park res­idence saying that cases would be filed against the Punjab chief minis­ter, IGP, Lahore CCPO and other po­lice officers involved in the attack.

Addressing party workers and sup­porters through a video link from his residence in Zaman Park, he said that police raided his residence where Bushra Bibi was all alone in violation of the court orders. “I have decid­ed to move the courts and file a contempt petition. We will also file references against Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab IG for killing Zile Shah”, he said, adding that the law of the jungle prevailed in the country and only the ju­diciary could save it from plung­ing into a deep mess.

The PTI chief said that the po­lice had trampled the sancti­ty of ‘chador and chaar diwari’ and he would file a case against them. “Yesterday, Zaman Park was robbed mysteriously, even the locks of my house were broken, I ask Pakistanis what crime I have committed. What is it happening? Pakistanis have known me for the last 50 years; I have never committed any vio­lation the law, but 99 cases have been registered against me in­cluding treason and terrorism. Those people are implicating me in such cases who are crim­inals themselves. Nawaz Shar­if’s thefts have been published in international institutions, newspapers and books. If you don’t believe it, google it”, he told his supporters.

“I want to ask everyone, po­lice, army officers, the judges of this country and the people [about] the respect of chaddor and char dewari in Islam.” He said he wanted to address the matter last night but could not. “It was good that I didn’t be­cause I was angry. And a per­son should not talk when he is angry.”

He called former president Asif Ali Zardari as “Mr. Ten percent” and said that the for­mer army chief had imposed him [Zardari] and his son on the country by committing treason. Talking about his Sat­urday’s appearance in Islam­abad court, the PTI chairman said: “Their plan was to kill me in the judicial complex or arrest me and take me to Ba­lochistan so that I could not issue an election ticket to any member of my party.” Imran Khan said that the party work­ers feared that malicious peo­ple would put him in jail and kill him. “It took me five hours to reach the court; I knew that if I did not reach Islamabad, the arrest warrant would be issued”.

Accusing the caretaker Punjab government of taking revenge, he said that it was doing every­thing except holding the elec­tions. He said that after that the police started an operation at his house, only Bushra Bibi and some employees were in the house. “They broke the door of my house and shamelessly loot­ed what they found.”

Imran Khan said that cases will be filed against the police­men who entered Zaman Park. The PTI chairman PTI also se­verely criticised the senior vice president of Muslim League (N) and said that Maryam Nawaz was spreading chaos in the country.

Imran Khan severely criticised the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and said, “Who­ever accepts Asif Ali Zardari as his father or accepts him as his son, what can you expect of him? The same Asif Zardari was jailed by Nawaz Sharif on the charge of theft and corruption”.

The PTI chairman announced an election rally on coming Wednesday at Minar-e-Pakistan saying that the gathering would establish a massive support for his party. The whole of Pakistan will see… [a massive support for the PTI], they believe that they can scare the people and make them go back. Now there is no fear among the people”.

Imran Khan said that the ad­ministration allowed the PTI to hold a rally on March 7, but the next day, containers were placed at the rally route and heavy per­sonnel were deployed.

“I decided to call off the March 8 rally at 5 pm because there was a fear of chaos; these people are running away from the elections, they have lost 30 of the 37 by-elections, they are making excuses for not holding the election”, he observed, add­ing that these people had a one-point agenda not to hold the elections.