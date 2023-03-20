Share:

LAHORE - A wonderful cricket day was held for teenage girls to show their skills in the 7th edition of AHC-PCB Girls Cricket Cup here at Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad on Sunday. The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of Serena Hotels organised the 7th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup which was played by four girls schools including Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children’s Village H-11, Islamabad Model School for Girls – F-6/1 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1 Islamabad. After a tough competition, Mashal Model School Bari Imam defended the title by beating Islamabad Model School for Girls F-6/1 Islamabad in the final. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, congratulated the girls and the schools on their participation and welcomed the continued support of the PCB and Serena Hotels for the annual AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup. “The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since May 2016 to promote gender equality through sport. We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but have since expanded to Lahore and Karachi,” Hawkins said.