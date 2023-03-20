Share:

MARDAN - According to sources, several faculty members at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) are holding attractive administrative positions in violation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, which prohibits teachers from being posted against administrative positions. Sources added that the Universities Act in its Section-17-A mentions: “All the administrative positions in the public sector universities shall be filled by the administrative officers of the university on regular basis and in no case teachers and officials other than the administrative officers be posted on the positions.

If a suitable candidate could not be found among the administrative staff, the university will make an immediate appointment in the prescribed manner, sources said. Sources informed that the Act was amended in 2016 and the relevant section was added. However, even after more than six years, AWKUM has been unable to fill the administrative offices with qualified officers.

According to sources, Dr Amir Khusro (BPS-19) of the Computer Science Department is running for the position of Director of Admission (BS-20). ASRB is directed by Dr Sher Afzal, a Professor in the Department of Computer Science. Saeed Islam, M.D. Sohail Alam is the Provost, Deputy Director Admission, Deputy Proctor Incharge Legal Cell, Public Information Office, Department of Law, and Principal University College for Women, all of which are run by faculty members. The Associate Professor/Chairman of Microbiology is also the Director of ORIC, and three faculty members from IBL and one from the Education Department have been appointed as Deputy Directors Academics.