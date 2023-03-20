Share:

LAHORE - Shematers, a community-based organisation founded by Syma Arshad, recent­ly hosted an event called “Cracking the Code” at a local hotel the other day. The event brought together leaders and experts from various industries to dis­cuss the challenges faced by women in the workplace and explore innovative so­lutions to promote gender equality. Attendees includ­ed distinguished guests such as Ms. Kathleen Gibil­isco, Acting US Consul Gen­eral, Masarrat Misbah, CEO of Depilex, Salim Ghauri, CEO of Netsol, and Omar Fa­rooq, CEO of Hanker Tech­nologies, along with several other prominent figures from the business and so­cial sectors. They shared their insights, experiences and added valuable contri­butions to the discussions, raising awareness about the importance of gender equal­ity in the workplace. The event was a success, with attendees sharing their ex­periences and insights on how to advance women’s role in the workplace. The speakers discussed the challenges faced by women in various industries and explored innovative solu­tions to improve gender equality in the workplace. Syma Arshad, the founder of Shematers, expressed her gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the impor­tance of such events to raise awareness about gender equality and women’s em­powerment. “Cracking the Code” was a valuable oppor­tunity for attendees to net­work, learn from experts, and gain insights into the challenges faced by women in the workforce. The event showcased Shematers’ com­mitment to promoting gen­der equality and women’s empowerment and high­lighted the need for further conversations and initia­tives to advance women’s role in the workplace. Over­all, the “Cracking the Code” event hosted by Shematers proved to be a remarkable platform to discuss the challenges and opportuni­ties for women in the work­place. It has paved the way for further conversations and initiatives towards ad­vancing gender equality in all sectors of society.