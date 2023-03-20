Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce syed Naveed Qamar assured allout support to a Chinese company looking to invest in pakistan. according to the Ministry of Commerce, a Chinese business delegation led by hou Jianxin, Chairman shandong Xinxu Group Corp.,

China, met the Minister at his office, according to a report published by Gwadar pro. hou Jianxin told the Minister that in line with the decision of the government of shandong province to shift Chinese industry to pakistan, he came up with the vision to build an industrial park in pakistan.

The Industrial park will serve as a focal point for all the industrial requirements of pakistan from China and vice versa, hou Jianxin he said. syed Naveed Qamar appreciated decision of the shandong government to shift its industry to pakistan, which, he said, will not only save our foreign reserves but will also create job opportunities.