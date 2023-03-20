Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Zaman Park incident.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the JIT would investigate the incidents that took place during the last five to seven days. The JIT would be named by this evening, he continued.

The caretaker chief minister said police had been given a “free hand” to establish the writ of the state in the province.

CM Naqvi claimed that there were terrorists in Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan. Free hand had been given to the IGP with an order to deal with miscreants with an iron hand, he added.

The caretaker chief minister warned that any hand raised against the state would be broken. He said the PTI supporters destroyed a police vehicle and snatched arms from the officials. “No political worker acts like this. People from outside Punjab have been languishing in Zaman Park,” he maintained.

He said police cleared the Zaman Park area and restored traffic. “We do not want that the situation gets out of control. We do not want bloodshed. Maintaining writ of the state is foremost priority,” Mr Naqvi stressed.

The caretaker chief minister said he was standing by the police force. “No one will be allowed to break the law. Whoever will break the law, will be dealt with sternly. Police have been ordered to take legal action against the law breakers,” the caretaker chief minister added.

Mr Naqvi claimed that Imran had told his workers to kill police. “If he threatens police, he should return the police posse assigned to his security. Police cannot provide him security if he abuses the force,” he concluded.

The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought record of all cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till March 27.

The court started hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking record of all cases registered against him. The court issued notices to the parties concerned and sought reply till March 27.