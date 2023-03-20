Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commis­sioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated free flour distribution package at a ceremony in Company Bagh here on Sunday by distrib­uting 10-kg bags of flour among poor people.

A spokesperson for the commissioner office said that 4,517,580 flour bags of 10-kg would be distributed among 1,505,860 benefi­ciaries in Sargodha division during the holy month of Ramazan in three phases un­der PM’s free flour distribu­tion package.

He further informed that 1,020 flour distribu­tion points had been set up across the division including 482 special price shops, 148 utility stores, 229 tracking points and special distribu­tion points in 181 Union councils of Sargodha district; 292 distribution points, 110 tracking points and 119 spe­cial price shops in Mianwali; 439 distribution points, 283 special price shops and 400 utility stores had been set up in Bhakkar; whereas, 462 flour distribution points had been set up in Khushab.

The spokesperson further said that 1,971,969 flour bags of 10-kg would be dis­tributed among 657,323 beneficiaries in Sargodha district, 678,117 flour bags among 2,260,039 poor peo­ple in Khushab, 946,872 flour bags would be given to 315,624 beneficiaries in Bhakkar and 306,874 de­serving people would get 920,622 flour bags in Mian­wali during Ramazan.

Those people who had their income below Rs60,000 per month could get their names registered under free Atta package after sending SMS on 8070 alongwith their CNIC numbers.