Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi liaquat Ali Chatha visited free flour distribution mega points established at liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi and near Office Assistant Commissioner Taxila, and reviewed the arrangements in detail. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other concerned officials were also with him. Commissioner liaquat Ali Chatha also inspected the counters set up at mega points and asked the citizens about the facilities, the attitude of the staff and the quality of flour. Commissioner Rawalpindi was also given a detailed briefing about the daily supply of flour.

Commissioner Rawalpindi liaquat Ali Chatha said that providing free flour to citizens with income of Rs 60,000 and below is a very important initiative of the Punjab government and the best efficiency should be shown for the supply of flour and there should be no compromise on the quality of the flour.

Commissioner Rawalpindi liaquat Ali Chatha said that 10 mega points of free flour supply have been established in Rawalpindi district, in which 5,000 to 10,000 bags of 10 kg flour are being provided daily. He said that in order to receive free flour, ID card of the citizen is scanned in the Ramadan subsidy app, after verification, a bag of flour is given and after a scan of the ID card, another flour bag can be obtained after 8 days.

He said that mega points have been established in liaquat Bagh, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Naseerabad Ground and Adiala in Rawalpindi city while each tehsil has at least one mega point. He said that apart from mega points, flour is being supplied at many places and the quality of flour is being closely monitored.