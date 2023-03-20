Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and In­spector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday also. Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing center even on Sunday, adding that driv­ing licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Centre, Liberty Centre, Arfa Karim Cen­tre and Bahria Centre remained func­tional on Sunday. He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the li­censing centres would be specially moni­tored to evaluate their performance. The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens were getting various services related to driving licenses in driving centres on daily basis.