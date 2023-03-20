LAHORE - On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday also. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing center even on Sunday, adding that driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Centre, Liberty Centre, Arfa Karim Centre and Bahria Centre remained functional on Sunday. He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centres would be specially monitored to evaluate their performance. The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens were getting various services related to driving licenses in driving centres on daily basis.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2023
Share: